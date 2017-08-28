Woman Finds Live Frog In Packaged Salad, Keeps It As Pet Lucky the frog is aptly-named, for he was just one fork stab away from becoming a woman's meal when she spotted him, revived him and adopted him as a pet

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT Becky Garfinkel found a frog in her box of packaged lettuce mix.



"As I'm pulling to go stab another bite, I see a frog sitting in my salad plate after I've eaten almost the entire salad. Completely freaked out - screamed. I threw up afterward because I was traumatized. I'm a vegetarian and I couldn't believe there was a frog in there," said Ms Garfinkel to





Ms Garfinkel quickly took the little frog out and noticed that he was barely alive. Her husband then performed chest compressions to revive him and the couple decided to adopt him as a pet!





The Garfinkels used an old aquarium they had from when they kept a lizard as a pet as the frog's new home. They named him Lucky, reports



Ms Garfinkel also took to Target's Facebook page to complain about the incident:





"Target is aware and we are working directly with the guest. Additionally, our vendor Taylor Farms has been engaged and in contact with the guest," the company said in a statement to



