Woman Falls Down Basement Door. She Was Busy Texting

Emergency services were called in to pull the woman out of the basement. She was taken to the hospital.

An elderly woman sustained injuries when she fell down a basement door on a street. She was distracted because she was too engrossed in her mobile phone. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in US' New Jersey state. Surveillance footage of the incident has been released which shows the 67-year-old walking down a pavement briefly glancing at a shop on the street. She then turns to her phone, missing the door right in front of her.

She fell head-first over the door and into the basement which was at least 6 feet below. Two passersby immediately noticed and rushed over to check. A worker appeared from the basement seconds later.



The doorway was opened by the authorities to fix gas lines, The Sun reported.

