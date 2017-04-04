Woman Chops Off Her Long Hair. The Reason Has Internet's Attention

Watch the entire video to find out the reason
The hard-hitting ad has been produced by a Bangladeshi hair oil company that wants to encourage people to talk about domestic violence and support women who often suffer in silence. The campaign, though based in Bangladesh, resonated with many across the border.
"Women don't have to and shouldn't tolerate violence at all. Its high time we publicly shun, create a India wide list and shame the men who see violence against women as a matter of their rights", said a user on Facebook.
"Heart touching & impactful. Would definitely encourage the victims to stand up for their dignity & speak", said another.
" YES! voicing yourself against violence and cruelty is the first step towards stopping it!", another joined the chorus.
In just 48 hours, the video has been watched over 4 million times on Facebook as people praised the message behind the campaign.
According to a 2014 BBC report, a woman is a victim of domestic violence once every five minutes in India.
