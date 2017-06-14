Woman Caught Shoplifting Claims She Was Researching Kleptomania But when police officers searched the student's hostel room, they allegedly found other stolen items worth thousands of dollars.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT On being questioned, the student claimed she was doing research on kleptomania (Representational image)



According to the



On being questioned, she claimed she was doing research for a college term paper on kleptomania, a compulsive condition which prompts people to steal.



According to the



She reportedly confessed to shoplifting in order to furnish her new hostel room.



Ms Cormaney is due to return to court to face the additional felony theft charges today. The Daily Mail reports that, if convicted, she could be jailed for up to 10 years per felony charge.



Click for more





A 23-year-old student who was caught shoplifting in the American state of Wyoming initially claimed she was doing it as part of her "research" into kleptomania. She now faces additional criminal charges after police officers searched her hostel room and allegedly found other stolen items worth thousands of dollars.According to the Gillette News Record , Lydia Marie Cormaney was first arrested on June 5 after she tried to leave a Walmart with a shopping cart full of merchandise that she hadn't paid for. She reportedly tried to roll the cart, loaded with goods worth nearly $1,900, out of the shop but was stopped.On being questioned, she claimed she was doing research for a college term paper on kleptomania, a compulsive condition which prompts people to steal.According to the Daily Mail , Ms Cormaney is an arts student at Gillette Community College.She reportedly confessed to shoplifting in order to furnish her new hostel room.Ms Cormaney is due to return to court to face the additional felony theft charges today. The Daily Mail reports that, if convicted, she could be jailed for up to 10 years per felony charge.Click for more trending news