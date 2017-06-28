She Accidentally Breaks Bracelet, Faints After Seeing $44,000 Price Tag The woman had a panic attack after the shop owner told her the price of the bracelet

The woman was trying out a jade bracelet at a store in China's Yunnan province but while taking it off, the bracelet slipped from her hand and broke. When she was informed that the bracelet was worth 300,000 Yuan, the woman had a panic attack. As bystanders tried to calm her down, her lips reportedly turned pale and moments later, she fainted.

reported that the woman's family agreed to pay 70,000 yuan for the bracelet even though many on internet said the jewellery item wasn't worth that much.



