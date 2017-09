'Will You Marry Me?' Fan Tweets Sushant Singh Rajput. His Reply Made Our Day

The actor not only acknowledged the 'proposal' but replied with the cutest tweet ever.

When Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted: "let's talk", he may not have expected all the different kinds of questions he would have to answer. However, the actor tried his best to reply to his fans - even those asking him Physics questions - in the sweetest way possible. Case in point, his reply to a fan who asked if he'd marry her. Just about two hours before writing this, the actor not only acknowledged the 'proposal' but replied to her with the cutest tweet ever.Here's what the fan had tweeted:Tweeple of course love the reply. Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Even the woman couldn't help but respond to Sushant's reply.Some of the other interesting tweets fans posted include this one. "You and your journey from background dancer to Bollywood superstar inspired me a lot. Now I also want to become an actor like you," tweets a fan.Here is Sushant's reply:Another fan asked Sushant to be his Physics teacher. Here's what followed:Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara. Sushant will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.Click for more trending news