'Will You Marry Me?' Fan Tweets Sushant Singh Rajput. His Reply Made Our Day

Why did you take so long to ask , I was waiting:)? https://t.co/edzaEi6iPK- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017
Here's what the fan had tweeted:
@itsSSR will u marry me?. I am in love with you since so many years- Snehal Mahajan (@Snehalmahajan1) September 17, 2017
Tweeple of course love the reply. Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Even the woman couldn't help but respond to Sushant's reply.
oh my God m so sorry luv u loads- Snehal Mahajan (@Snehalmahajan1) September 17, 2017
Some of the other interesting tweets fans posted include this one. "You and your journey from background dancer to Bollywood superstar inspired me a lot. Now I also want to become an actor like you," tweets a fan.
Here is Sushant's reply:
Go for it, "udne mein mazaa bohat aayega yaar " https://t.co/k8sgYbRis4- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017
Another fan asked Sushant to be his Physics teacher. Here's what followed:
What is the condition for an object travelling with a constant velocity 'v' to reach another object with acceleration 'a' at a distance 'd'? https://t.co/IuFahyzvBC- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017
You will get a quadratic equation and solve for b2-4ac >0 https://t.co/TghLkkEQ5U- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara. Sushant will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.
