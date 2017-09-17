'Will You Marry Me?' Fan Tweets Sushant Singh Rajput. His Reply Made Our Day

The actor not only acknowledged the 'proposal' but replied with the cutest tweet ever.

Why did you take so long to ask , I was waiting:)? https://t.co/edzaEi6iPK - Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017

@itsSSR will u marry me?. I am in love with you since so many years - Snehal Mahajan (@Snehalmahajan1) September 17, 2017

oh my God m so sorry luv u loads - Snehal Mahajan (@Snehalmahajan1) September 17, 2017

Go for it, "udne mein mazaa bohat aayega yaar " https://t.co/k8sgYbRis4 - Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017

What is the condition for an object travelling with a constant velocity 'v' to reach another object with acceleration 'a' at a distance 'd'? https://t.co/IuFahyzvBC - Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017

You will get a quadratic equation and solve for b2-4ac >0 https://t.co/TghLkkEQ5U - Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 17, 2017