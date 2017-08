Will Twitter Suspend Donald Trump's Account? Kal Penn Wants To Know

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Hey @Twitter, is threatening nuclear war not a violation of terms of service? https://t.co/Gwz2EZHKnu — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 11, 2017

Seems pretty clear that you can't threaten mass murder via nuclear war, right @twitter? Asking for 7.4 billion friends. pic.twitter.com/333QtnECc4 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 11, 2017

Threatening nuclear war on Twitter feels like a terms of service violation — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) August 11, 2017

I reported this tweet for attempting to instigate a thermonuclear war. https://t.co/fT1DHCk5rr — Tom Wellborn (@TomWellborn) August 11, 2017

Yes but maybe one day Twitter will do something if it's en masse — Michelle Donaldson (@MichBrooksDon) August 11, 2017

Nobodies going to fire a nuke, just a scare tactic. — Matty Musgrove (@MattyMusgrove) August 11, 2017

I didn't read "nuclear war" once in that tweet — Mat Shuster (@The_realShuster) August 12, 2017

Could US President Donald Trump's Twitter account be suspended for "threatening violence" against North Korea? That's the question actor Kal Penn wants answered. Over the last 24 hours, a number of Twitter users have been reporting the US President's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, on the micro-blogging site, saying he threatened violence against North Korea in a tweet.On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted that US military solutions were "fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."Critics, including the Indian-origin actor, suggest this tweet is a threat of violence, and hence, a violation of Twitter's clearly stated terms of service:Many seem to agree with Kal Penn, who previously worked with former US President Barack Obama:Some, however, are not convinced there's any threat of violence in Mr Trump's tweet:Mr Trump's Twitter missteps (remember ' covfefe ') frequently make headlines and while some have previously called for Mr Trump's account to be suspended, even banned , it seems highly unlikely Twitter will actually act these requests."We do not comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons," Mashable quotes a spokesperson from Twitter as saying, when asked about the latest controversy.With over 35 million followers on the micro-blogging site, Mr Trump is one of the most active politicians on Twitter. He is the first US president to use his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, in addition to his official handle, @POTUS.Click for more trending news