Will Twitter Suspend Donald Trump's Account? Kal Penn Wants To Know

Many people are reporting US President Donald Trump's account on Twitter for 'threatening violence' against North Korea in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump frequently his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump (AFP/File)

New Delhi:  Could US President Donald Trump's Twitter account be suspended for "threatening violence" against North Korea? That's the question actor Kal Penn wants answered. Over the last 24 hours, a number of Twitter users have been reporting the US President's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, on the micro-blogging site, saying he threatened violence against North Korea in a tweet.

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted that US military solutions were "fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."
 
Critics, including the Indian-origin actor, suggest this tweet is a threat of violence, and hence, a violation of Twitter's clearly stated terms of service:
  
Many seem to agree with Kal Penn, who previously worked with former US President Barack Obama:
       
Some, however, are not convinced there's any threat of violence in Mr Trump's tweet:
  
Mr Trump's Twitter missteps (remember 'covfefe') frequently make headlines and while some have previously called for Mr Trump's account to be suspended, even banned, it seems highly unlikely Twitter will actually act these requests.

"We do not comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons," Mashable quotes a spokesperson from Twitter as saying, when asked about the latest controversy.

With over 35 million followers on the micro-blogging site, Mr Trump is one of the most active politicians on Twitter. He is the first US president to use his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, in addition to his official handle, @POTUS.

