'Will Turn Delhi Into London': Arvind Kejriwal's Plan Amuses Internet

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 06, 2017 13:06 IST
Delhi Chief Minister promised to turn the capital into London if his party wins the MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has an ambitious plan - to turn Delhi into London. While campaigning for the upcoming Municipal elections, the Chief Minister promised to make the capital look like London in a year if his party wins the civic body polls. "In the assembly polls you gave us 67 seats but this time do not leave any such gap. If we win the MCD polls, we will spruce up Delhi and make it look like London within a year," he said while campaigning in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Chief Minister's claims were soon trending on Twitter.
 
Arvind Kejriwal boasted that his two-year-old government has done what the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh failed to do in 10-15 years. He also claimed their government in Delhi delivered on the promises they made two years ago for the assembly polls.

Delhi has three municipal bodies - north, south and east corporations. The polls for the civic bodies are due in April. BJP currently manages the three civic bodies in the capital.

This is not the first time a political leader has promised to turn an Indian city into its international counterpart. In 2011, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made public her plan to turn Kolkata into London and Darjeeling into Switzerland.

Arvind KejriwalMCD electionsMCD PollsAAPDelhiLondonMamata Banerejee

