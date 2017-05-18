Why Won't You Play With Me, Human? Otter Chases Man In Hilarious Video The otter chased him until he sat inside his car.

A man looking to click a picture of a wild otter got more than he bargained for when the animal chased him down a road. A video shared by Lockerbie, Scotland resident Rory MacPherson shows an otter persistently running after him, forcing him to sit inside his car.

Mr MacPherson, 24, told



Mr MacPherson, 24, told



The video shows Mr MacPherson walking towards the otter with his camera ready. After noticing Mr MacPherson, the otter can be seen biting his shoe. Mr MacPherson can then be seen running away from the animal. The otter seems really persistent - was it really angry or just wanted to play with Mr MacPherson, who knows.



"Seen a wild otter today...I am not sure I like otters anymore!" he says on Facebook.





"Just wanted to be your friend, Rory!" says one commenter on the video. "LOL! Either young and trying to figure out what you are or guarding young. Either way, you're lucky to have seen it even though you may not feel that lucky," says another.



Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.



