Why This Former MLA Thanked Mumbai Police For Doing Their 'Duty'

Vivek Pandit, a former legislator from Maharashtra, tweeted about his experience with a Mumbai police officer.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 16:31 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why This Former MLA Thanked Mumbai Police For Doing Their 'Duty'

A former legislator from Maharashtra tweeted about his experience with a Mumbai police officer

A former legislator from Maharashtra took to Twitter on Monday night to thank a Mumbai police officer for "doing his duty." 

Vivek Pandit explained in a tweet that he had pulled over on the side of a very busy road in Mumbai's Oshiwara area earlier that night. He wrote he needed to take his medicine at a particular time but because he had no water in the car, his assistant pulled over and got out of the car to buy a bottle of water.

As Mr Pandit waited for his assistant to return, a police officer came over and asked him to move the car. "He...was doing his duty," writes the former MLA of the police officer's request.

"I told him that this is time for medicine and hav (sic) no water, my assistant has gone to bring a bottle of water," he adds.

The police officer "immediately" went to his bike and brought a bottle of water over so Mr Pandit could have his medicine.

The police officer has been identified by Mr Pandit as Samar Harikrishna Devanath. On Twitter, the former MLA posted two pictures of Mr Devanath offering him a bottle of water along with a screenshot of a note explaining what happened. 
 

Mr Pandit says the police officer just did what he thought was right without knowing who he was. "We need such kind of police officers," Mr Pandit tells NDTV. "Such policing should be encouraged."

Mumbai police thanked Mr Pandit, writing, "Always a pleasure to help citizens in every way we can."
 

The police officer's actions have been praised on Twitter as well:
   

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READLink PAN With Aadhaar Now. Here's Why And How To Do IT
Mumbai policeMumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingMoto E4 Plus launchedJio Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................