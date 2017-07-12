Why This Former MLA Thanked Mumbai Police For Doing Their 'Duty'

Vivek Pandit explained in a tweet that he had pulled over on the side of a very busy road in Mumbai's Oshiwara area earlier that night. He wrote he needed to take his medicine at a particular time but because he had no water in the car, his assistant pulled over and got out of the car to buy a bottle of water.
As Mr Pandit waited for his assistant to return, a police officer came over and asked him to move the car. "He...was doing his duty," writes the former MLA of the police officer's request.
"I told him that this is time for medicine and hav (sic) no water, my assistant has gone to bring a bottle of water," he adds.
The police officer "immediately" went to his bike and brought a bottle of water over so Mr Pandit could have his medicine.
The police officer has been identified by Mr Pandit as Samar Harikrishna Devanath. On Twitter, the former MLA posted two pictures of Mr Devanath offering him a bottle of water along with a screenshot of a note explaining what happened.
@MumbaiPolicepic.twitter.com/2JEML70p2c— Vivek Pandit (@VivekPandit2308) July 10, 2017
Mr Pandit says the police officer just did what he thought was right without knowing who he was. "We need such kind of police officers," Mr Pandit tells NDTV. "Such policing should be encouraged."
Mumbai police thanked Mr Pandit, writing, "Always a pleasure to help citizens in every way we can."
Thank you for your kind words @VivekPandit2308 Always a pleasure to help citizens in every way we can #MumbaiFirsthttps://t.co/N5XouE99dl— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 11, 2017
The police officer's actions have been praised on Twitter as well:
Kudos Mumbai Police— Arun Salian (@ArunSalian1) July 12, 2017
Salute Mumbai police— Prabhakar R. Javkar (@pjavkar) July 11, 2017
Absolutely! @MumbaiPolice Rock!— Qamar ali (@qamaralik) July 11, 2017
Click for more trending news