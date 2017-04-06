Why Shabana Azmi Is Now A Fan Of The Delhi Metro

Ms Azmi hopped on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Airport Express line to travel into the city. She tweeted a selfie, writing: "Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment!" She added the metro was "superb" and "clean."
Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment! Its SUPERB.. clean .! pic.twitter.com/m7U2xzRGwh— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017
In less than 30 minutes after her original tweet, Ms Azmi tweeted again, saying she had made her appointment. She added she would have certainly been late had it not been for the Delhi Metro:
Hey guys!Appointment done.Wud never hve made it in time by car!The magic of public transport! Delhi Metro WOW! https://t.co/jaECy7FZhv— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017
Tweeple gave Ms Azmi's decision to use public transportation a big thumbs up:
@AzmiShabana airport line...Yes it is the most apt option to avoid getting into huge traffic of Delhi/NCR its cool clean and fast— garima (@gsgarima36) April 6, 2017
@AzmiShabana Gr8 ..we need more celebrities to endorse it and use it!— archana tiwari (@archanatiwari20) April 6, 2017
@AzmiShabana A rich country is not the one with many cars but where the rich regularly commute by public transport— Tanay Jadhav (@TanayJadhav6) April 6, 2017
The travel time from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) to the New Delhi Metro Station is approximately 19 minutes. Via car, the 22.7 kilometre journey would take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour or more with traffic.
The Airport Express line was built to serve airport-bound passengers from the heart of the capital. In the past, union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, has also travelled on this line.
