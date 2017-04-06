News Flash
Babri demolition case: Conspiracy charges against LK Advani, others should be revived, CBI tells Supreme Court

Why Shabana Azmi Is Now A Fan Of The Delhi Metro

Offbeat | | Updated: April 06, 2017 10:45 IST
175 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why Shabana Azmi Is Now A Fan Of The Delhi Metro

Shabana Azmi tweeted a picture of herself on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express line this morning

New Delhi:  If you live or work in the capital, you're probably used to getting stuck in endless traffic jams around the city. Chances are you've used "Stuck in traffic" as an excuse while running late for an appointment more times than you can count. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who arrived in New Delhi this morning, took to Twitter to reveal how she avoided getting delayed for an important meeting in the city.

Ms Azmi hopped on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Airport Express line to travel into the city. She tweeted a selfie, writing: "Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment!" She added the metro was "superb" and "clean."
 
In less than 30 minutes after her original tweet, Ms Azmi tweeted again, saying she had made her appointment. She added she would have certainly been late had it not been for the Delhi Metro:
 
Tweeple gave Ms Azmi's decision to use public transportation a big thumbs up:
 
The travel time from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) to the New Delhi Metro Station is approximately 19 minutes. Via car, the 22.7 kilometre journey would take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour or more with traffic.

The Airport Express line was built to serve airport-bound passengers from the heart of the capital. In the past, union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, has also travelled on this line.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

175 Shares
ALSO READRahul Gandhi Hunts For Support For Today's Vote On GST Tax Reform Bills
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro Airport ExpressAirport Express LineShabana AzmiTraffic

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreNaam ShabanaPoornaThe SalesmanIPL 2017Xiaomi Redmi 4A

................................ Advertisement ................................