Why Shabana Azmi Is Now A Fan Of The Delhi Metro

Shabana Azmi tweeted a picture of herself on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express line this morning

Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment! Its SUPERB.. clean .! pic.twitter.com/m7U2xzRGwh — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017

Hey guys!Appointment done.Wud never hve made it in time by car!The magic of public transport! Delhi Metro WOW! https://t.co/jaECy7FZhv — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017

@AzmiShabana airport line...Yes it is the most apt option to avoid getting into huge traffic of Delhi/NCR its cool clean and fast — garima (@gsgarima36) April 6, 2017

@AzmiShabana Gr8 ..we need more celebrities to endorse it and use it! — archana tiwari (@archanatiwari20) April 6, 2017

@AzmiShabana A rich country is not the one with many cars but where the rich regularly commute by public transport — Tanay Jadhav (@TanayJadhav6) April 6, 2017