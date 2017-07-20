Why Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Post About Emojis Is Angering Some Indians

On July 17, to celebrate World Emoji Day, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a graphic compiling the top emoji trends on Facebook. This included the world's top 10 most-used emojis as well as the countries that use emojis most. While USA, UK, France, Indonesia and Thailand were amongst the countries that use emojis most, India was conspicuous in its absence from this list - something that Indians were quick to point out.People soon began to question why India, the country with the most number of Facebook users after USA, had not managed to find a place in the emoji map.India wasn't the only country that didn't find a place in the map. Facebook users also pointed out that not a single country from the entire continent of Africa had made it to the list.As per Facebook's data, the laughing face emoji is the most-used emoji in the world. It is also the most popular emoji in the UK, whereas the simple smiling face is the preferred emoji for Thailand.However, as The Verge points out, there is no numbered data to accompany the chart, so it's impossible to tell how much these emoji were used or by what metric this data was even measured.Click for more trending news