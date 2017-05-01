Why Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra Are Praising PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2017 14:21 IST
Why Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra Are Praising PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi's suggestion to put out water for birds and animals this summer has touched a chord with many.

NEW DELHI:  In the 31st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on a number of topics and issues including VIP culture in our country, bridging the gap between rich and poor, and also encouraging students to try new things during their summer vacations. However, one piece of advice that has really touched a chord with people on social media is PM Modi's suggestion on putting out water for birds and animals this summer. With temperatures soaring across the country, PM Modi suggested children take up this initiative as it will not only help the creatures but also instill empathy in children.
 
PM Modi also suggested everyone offer water to each person who visits one's home.
 
PM Modi's words seem to have really impacted people as many have tweeted about either already following the practice or beginning it in their homes after his words. Among those who have posted about PM Modi's advice is Akshay Kumar. The actor not only tweeted a clip from PM Modi's speech but also posted a video of his daughter feeding milk to stray cats.
 
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra and singer Kailash Kher also posted about PM Modi's advice.
 
Several others have been tweeting about PM Modi's advice. Some also shared pictures of their homes.
 
Many people even replied to Akshay Kumar's tweets:
 
 
 


Tell us what you think of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice in the comments section below.

