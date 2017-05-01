Why Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra Are Praising PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi's suggestion to put out water for birds and animals this summer has touched a chord with many.

Temperatures are rising. No wonder this time when I asked for suggestions for #MannKiBaat, people wrote about the summers: PM - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2017

I have noticed children have taken a lead when it comes to putting a bowl of water for birds during the summers: PM @narendramodipic.twitter.com/ccCCkGM7Wo - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2017

During summers, many people come to our homes...postmen, milkmen, vegetable sellers...always offer them water (particularly in summers) :PM - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2017

Thoughtful gesture by PM @narendramodi asking citizens to give water to birds. #MannKiBaathttps://t.co/9QlLGUvbZC - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2017

Coincidentally was urging Nitara 2 offer milk to the cat today.The heat spares nobody offer water 2 everyone who visits ur home.Humanity 1st pic.twitter.com/UzEs44IQfR - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2017

You'd never expect to hear a leader in a national address advise small acts of kindness in the summer heat. @PMOIndia redefining leadership - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 30, 2017

What a thought @narendramodi ji! This summer lets care for those we share our planet with. #MannKiBaathttps://t.co/CtAYdDlH0V God bless - Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 30, 2017

Thanks to our PM MODIJI for kindness towards birds and animals by giving advice in MANKI BAT to give water birds and animals in summer. - prabhakar sahu (@prabhak48996140) May 1, 2017

A very Good Idea for Birds Water & Shower. Just cut 5 Litre oil container as shown.

Best from Waste.

#Savewater#birld#humunitypic.twitter.com/lPFFw8qbt3 - Amit kulhade (@Amitkulhade) April 30, 2017

@PMOIndia Appreciate the comment. Even for Domestic animals and Birds Kindly provide some water. - Adarsh Kumar M (@fran1711) May 1, 2017

Thanks for bringing my hopes back again by thinking about the animals and birds asking us to give water.I salute you.https://t.co/FwPID15fRkpic.twitter.com/GLiNlhnt3P - Saptaparna Singh (@SinghSaptaparna) April 30, 2017

MODI JI,

As u mentioned in Man ki Baat "WE ARE FEEDING BIRDS IN SUMMER WITH WATER AND GRAINS - from 3 years. pic.twitter.com/T53yDswx3K - Satyabodha J Achar (@Satyabodhaj) April 30, 2017

@akshaykumar@narendramodi My parents always had a water bowl for birds and cows, we have since I was a kid, and they feed all the stray dogs and cows near our home - Pooja M.Tiwari (@PMTiwariPhD) April 30, 2017

@akshaykumar@narendramodi Nice one

Light

Action camera ohh sorry

Light actions water for birds.

I also apply from today.

Thank @narendramodi@akshaykumar - Jigar Sitapara (@jigar_sitapara) May 1, 2017

@akshaykumar@LaliteshKushwa3@narendramodi@SoundCloud Am already doing my own little way at my small home.Also kept sm grains 2 feed them pic.twitter.com/EHFvmVo1CB - Rupesh Doshi (@rjdoshi111) April 30, 2017