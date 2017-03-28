White House Spokesman Sean Spicer Briefs Media With Food In Teeth, Twitter Digs In

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2017 21:25 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer Briefs Media With Food In Teeth, Twitter Digs In

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer was trolled for a piece of spinach in his teeth during a briefing

New Delhi:  Here's some food for thought - always check the mirror before making a public appearance. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clearly forgot to do that when he addressed media on Monday. While fielding questions from the media on Donald Trump's failed plan to repeal Obamacare and wiretapping allegations by the President, a piece of lettuce peeked through his lower teeth. The White House Spokesman was unaware of the situation but the world wide web quickly spotted it.

While no reporter brought up the rotting food during the press briefing, Twitter didn't hold back.
 
Looks like he bit off more than he could chew.

Click for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READ4 Weddings And A Hindu-Muslim Couple From Mumbai. #RelationshipGoals
Sean SpicerWhite Housespokesmanspinach stuck in Sean Spicers teeth

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriAndy Rubin New Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................