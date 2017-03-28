White House Spokesman Sean Spicer Briefs Media With Food In Teeth, Twitter Digs In

While no reporter brought up the rotting food during the press briefing, Twitter didn't hold back.
The rotting food in @PressSec Sean Spicer's teeth is distracting and makes it hard to absorb today's WH misinformation. ; pic.twitter.com/oPaA0ziGKN— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2017
"Lettuce be clear..."-sean spicer pic.twitter.com/slflOzO2kn— teri enciso (@terienciso) March 27, 2017
Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach. #PressBriefingpic.twitter.com/JgPelp2Qxx— Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) March 27, 2017
@sydnyshepard it brings new meaning to when he says "lettuce be clear"— teri enciso (@terienciso) March 27, 2017
"You don't need to chew all that gum," they said. "A little parsley will freshen your breath," they said...#PressBriefing#SpicerTeethpic.twitter.com/T4lWATbNIa— T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017
Spicey the Sailor Man: "I lie to the finish, while I eats me spinach!" #PressBriefing#SpicerTeethpic.twitter.com/uX1lbfcIsj— T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017
Looks like he bit off more than he could chew.
