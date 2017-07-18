'Where's The Fire?' Asks Donald Trump, Seated In Red Fire Truck. See Pics

US President Donald Trump was photographed seated in a red fire truck, parked outside the White House as part of a display for 'Made In America' week.

Updated: July 18, 2017 09:34 IST
US President Donald Trump pretends to drive a fire truck parked outside the White House (AFP)

It's no secret US President Donald Trump really, really loves trucks. In March, Twitter went into overdrive after pictures of the American President pretending to drive a tractor-trailer went viral. The pictures even inspired a Photoshop battle on Reddit. On Monday, Mr Trump was photographed seated in a red fire truck, as part of his administration's "Made In America" week showcasing American-made fire trucks, baseball bats and cowboy hats among other products.
 
trump pence afp 650

US President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up sitting inside a fire truck as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (AFP)

Mr Trump hopped in a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing as Vice President Mike Pence looked on.
 
fire truck white house afp 650

US-made products from all 50 states are on display at the White House as part of a "Made in America" product showcase event. (AFP)

According to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump jokingly asked, "Where's the fire? I'll put it out."

It was deja vu of sorts for Twitter:
       

