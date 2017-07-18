'Where's The Fire?' Asks Donald Trump, Seated In Red Fire Truck. See Pics

US President Donald Trump pretends to drive a fire truck parked outside the White House (AFP)

US President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up sitting inside a fire truck as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (AFP)

US-made products from all 50 states are on display at the White House as part of a "Made in America" product showcase event. (AFP)

Trump in a fire truck today...flashback: Trump in a truck a few months ago.



via @jenepspic.twitter.com/WgvvSowuhz— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 17, 2017

Pool: As Trump hopped into the fire truck, Pence held open the door. "Where's the fire?" Trump said. "I'll put it out." pic.twitter.com/OsCBntlvVz — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 17, 2017

Trump this afternoon, sitting in a fire truck: "Where's the fire? I'll put it out fast." pic.twitter.com/GcOGBmiHuD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

March 23: Trump gets in a truck, House GOP pulls healthcare bill.



July 17: Trump gets in a truck, Senate GOP healthcare bill stalls.



Hm. pic.twitter.com/AHM3nI3GsV — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) July 18, 2017

So House healthcare bill first failed on day after Trump's truck playtime (Mar24). Now Senate bill fails same day as his firetruck playtime. pic.twitter.com/RhAIunXGMH — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) July 18, 2017

"President Trump sitting inside of a truck" has quickly become my favorite Trump photo op. pic.twitter.com/s3X3ct4C3I — Comrade Stump (@ComradeStump1) July 18, 2017

make america vroom vroom again https://t.co/UkrQdgvK7V — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) July 17, 2017