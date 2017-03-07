'Where Are You From' Trends On Twitter, Mocks Indian Stereotypes

"Where are you from"

India is the melting pot of cultures. With a country as diverse as ours, some stereotypes are bound to crop up. If she's Punjabi, she must be loud. If he's Bengali, he's an intellectual. Bengaluru weather is the best, but the traffic is a nightmare. Kerala is full of houseboats and banana chips. Who amongst us hasn't heard these stereotypes? Well, Twitter recently found a new pastime - mocking these common Indian stereotypes - all in good fun, of course.Check out some of the funniest, cheekiest 'Where are you from' tweets that take on Indian pigeon-holing tendencies and give them a funny twist:1. The one Bengali phrase everyone knows, all thanks to a certain song2. Some dry humour3. You don't have to...4. Haha5. Pehle aap...6. Some took a dig at Mr Kejriwal too7. Don't forget 3 Idiots and road trips8. Sigh9. Mumbai residents will understand10. And garba, according to others joining the conversation11. Bihar found quite a few mentions...12. In the end, however, we're all Indians, united by yoga13. And this one tweet sums it all up nicelyHave something to add to the conversation? Head to Twitter and tweet about the stereotypes that you've encountered.