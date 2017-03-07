'Where Are You From' Trends On Twitter, Mocks Indian Stereotypes

Check out some of the funniest, cheekiest 'Where are you from' tweets that take on Indian pigeon-holing tendencies and give them a funny twist:
1. The one Bengali phrase everyone knows, all thanks to a certain song
"Where are you from"- Roflindian (@Roflindian) March 6, 2017
"Kolka.."
"Oh wow ami tomake"
"WAIT"
"Bhalobashi roshogollo khabo"
"NO"
"Asche bosche kosche "
"YAAR"
"Jol khabo.."
2. Some dry humour
Where are you from?- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 6, 2017
Rajasthan
Oo, Border picture wahin shoot hui thi na?
Ha, but I am from Jaipu...
Tum log bina paani ke kaise rehte ho?
3. You don't have to...
Where are you from?- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 7, 2017
Punjab
Ok Paaji
You don't have to...
Oho koi gal ni yaara
Stop it dude!
Oo Lassi taa le aa veere! Bruuahhh...
4. Haha
Where are you from?
Bangalore
Oh, at which traffic signal do you spend most of your time? https://t.co/5CNktSwBgZ- Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 6, 2017
Where are you From??- (@PagluPiggu) March 6, 2017
Bangalore..
Khaali time may kya karte ho??
Auto vaaley se jhagda
5. Pehle aap...
"Where are you from?"- Rohit Pandey (@pandeyrohit) March 6, 2017
"Pehle aap bataiye aap kahan se hain"
"Achcha, Lucknow se ho"
"Haan, aur aap?"
"Nahi bataunga" :p https://t.co/Dfga0Xt7wm
6. Some took a dig at Mr Kejriwal too
Where are you from?- Queen of WinterHell (@QweenOfHells) March 6, 2017
"London"
Accha...Dilli se ho!
7. Don't forget 3 Idiots and road trips
"where are you from?"- Yue Kana (@bad_reviewer) March 7, 2017
"ladakh"
"ohhh wow mountains"
"you know it's more than that right? "
" yak yak yak yak"
*tries to leave
8. Sigh
"Where are you from?"- aRIana grenade (@Riddledinabyss) March 7, 2017
"Kerala"
"Oh ur ungal is from gulf no"
"No-"
"Ayeee MADRASiiii"
"But---"
"Naariyal ped chadega" https://t.co/mIRPs6RHjS
9. Mumbai residents will understand
Where are you from?- #ish (@WhatMenBugger) March 7, 2017
Bandruh.
Where in Bandruh?
Off carter road
You mean Chuim vill
Oh, please stop
Village, which is in Khar?
Where are you from?- Aneri #YTFF (@messlicious) March 7, 2017
Mumbai
Oh, so aap vada pav khate ho? https://t.co/U2wf42k8e9
10. And garba, according to others joining the conversation
"where are you from?"- Chandler Fauji (@Deeptroubledguy) March 6, 2017
"Gujrat"
"Omg thepla fafda dhokla"
"Please don't "
"Dude Garbaaaaaa" https://t.co/jWBDHq3JB9
11. Bihar found quite a few mentions...
"Where are you from?"- ANAND (@anand_droid) March 6, 2017
"Bihar"
"Kaisan ba babua?"
"I'm good bro"
"Lipstick gaana baja na"
"I don't have"
"Kaisa Bihari hai re tu?"
12. In the end, however, we're all Indians, united by yoga
"where are you from?"- (@briyanistyles) March 6, 2017
"India"
"NAMASTE. NAAN BREAD. I KNOW ALL THE POSITIONS IN YOGA. DO YOU SPEAK HINDU?" https://t.co/yJmkGjlsPt
13. And this one tweet sums it all up nicely
Where are you from?- JaJaJa (@lolkthen_) March 6, 2017
India.
Which part?
The whole body.
