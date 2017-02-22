When Parents Act Like Social Media-Obsessed Kids: This Video Is So Funny

"Hubby is sick AF," posts the mom on social media, complete with a pouting selfie and a sick husband in the background, and we dissolve into fits of laughter. We're talking about the latest FilterCopy video titled 'If Parents Behaved Like Us.' With the inimitable Rajat Kapoor and Sheeba Chadha in the lead, this delightful video will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Instagramming food before eating, coming up with creative hashtags, and getting unreasonably excited about free WiFi - this video subtly pokes fun of behaviours associated with the millennial generation.Posted just 2 hours ago, it has already reached over 20,000 views on YouTube. People are loving Rajat Kapoor and Sheeba Chadha as the phone-obsessed, hard-partying parents. "Here only for Rajat Kapoor!! " says one commenter, while another praises the actors for their effortless performance saying, "Sheeba Chadha and Rajat Kapoor, you guys nailed it!" On their Facebook page, the video has already garnered over 7 lakh views!"What if you get up tomorrow and the generation gap between you and your parents just vanishes? They talk, walk, speak and even act just like you! Would you love it or despise it?" begs the video description. Watch it and decide for yourself:What did you think? Was it funny or was it funny?