When Odisha Met Paris: Sambalpuri Dancers Enthrall At The Eiffel Tower

Offbeat | Updated: May 30, 2017 18:34 IST
Odisha's traditional dance forms were performed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

After Bhangra in Brazil, we saw another beautiful amalgamation of two very different cultures. This time, it was Odisha's traditional dance forms in France. To celebrate the Odisha Dance Week in Paris, internationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi performed Odisha's Sambalpuri folk dance in front of Eiffel Tower along with other artistes on May 26. The dance troupe's colourful performance enthralled spectators at the famous French monument, the Odisha Sun Times reports.
 
The week-long celebration saw Mr Joshi conducting dance workshops for French students as well.
 

Pictures of their beautiful final performance, posted on Facebook by the female lead dancer, Mahina Khanum, have garnered almost 1,500 reactions in just one day.
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 


"Thank you to the beautiful dancer Saswat Joshi, our Odia Ambassador," wrote Ms Khanum on Facebook.

The comments section of the photo album has been filled with praise for the dance troupe, with 'magnifique' or wonderful being the word most often repeated.

