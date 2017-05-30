When Odisha Met Paris: Sambalpuri Dancers Enthrall At The Eiffel Tower

'Dal Khai' at Eiffel Tower. @JoshiSaswat@MahinaKhanum take Sambalpuri culture across seven seas. French dansueses in 'Pasapalli" sarees ! pic.twitter.com/Z1rv8afxTb- Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) May 30, 2017
The week-long celebration saw Mr Joshi conducting dance workshops for French students as well.
Pictures of their beautiful final performance, posted on Facebook by the female lead dancer, Mahina Khanum, have garnered almost 1,500 reactions in just one day.
"Thank you to the beautiful dancer Saswat Joshi, our Odia Ambassador," wrote Ms Khanum on Facebook.
The comments section of the photo album has been filled with praise for the dance troupe, with 'magnifique' or wonderful being the word most often repeated.
