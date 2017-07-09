Wheelchair-Bound Coldplay Fan Crowdsurfs His Way To Stage During Concert

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 09, 2017 15:32 IST
Wheelchair-Bound Coldplay Fan Crowdsurfs His Way To Stage During Concert

Coldplay's Chris Martin invited Rob onstage in Dublin last night.

At a Coldplay gig in Dublin, Ireland, last night, lead vocalist Chris Martin spotted a fan crowd-surfing in his wheelchair - and decided to call him up on stage. In what was a moment that the man, named Rob, definitely won't forget in a hurry, the massive audience at Croke Park helped him crowd-surf his way to the stage with loud cheers. The whole incident was captured on camera and later tweeted by Coldplay's official handle about 10 hours ago - where it has been 'liked' over 2,500 times already.

The heartwarming video shows Chris helping Rob, who is a personal trainer, up on the stage, hugging him and then introducing him to the crowd. Then, as Chris sang a song about Dublin, Rob played a harmonica that he had brought along.

Watch the video below:
 
Coldplay's sweet gesture has won them a lot of praise on social media.
 
This isn't the first time that Chris Martin has invited fans to join him onstage. A few weeks ago in Munich, he had invited a fan onstage to perform Everglow with Coldplay.
 

