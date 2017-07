Wheelchair-Bound Coldplay Fan Crowdsurfs His Way To Stage During Concert

Honestly thankyou so much for your kindness to fans guys. It is so appreciated p- Shruthi (@42dontEverLetGo) July 8, 2017

This is why I love Coldplay so much! Chris is the most caring, loving and sweetest person in the entire world - (@drummerrrgirl) July 8, 2017

@coldplay Love this clip, so lovely xxx - Juno Films UK (@JunofilmsUK) July 8, 2017

At a Coldplay gig in Dublin, Ireland, last night, lead vocalist Chris Martin spotted a fan crowd-surfing in his wheelchair - and decided to call him up on stage. In what was a moment that the man, named Rob, definitely won't forget in a hurry, the massive audience at Croke Park helped him crowd-surf his way to the stage with loud cheers. The whole incident was captured on camera and later tweeted by Coldplay's official handle about 10 hours ago - where it has been 'liked' over 2,500 times already.The heartwarming video shows Chris helping Rob, who is a personal trainer, up on the stage, hugging him and then introducing him to the crowd. Then, as Chris sang a song about Dublin, Rob played a harmonica that he had brought along.Watch the video below:Coldplay's sweet gesture has won them a lot of praise on social media.This isn't the first time that Chris Martin has invited fans to join him onstage. A few weeks ago in Munich, he had invited a fan onstage to perform Everglow with Coldplay.Click for more trending news