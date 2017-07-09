Wheelchair-Bound Coldplay Fan Crowdsurfs His Way To Stage During Concert

The heartwarming video shows Chris helping Rob, who is a personal trainer, up on the stage, hugging him and then introducing him to the crowd. Then, as Chris sang a song about Dublin, Rob played a harmonica that he had brought along.
Amazing scenes in #ColdplayDublin tonight!- Coldplay (@coldplay) July 8, 2017
Coldplay's sweet gesture has won them a lot of praise on social media.
Honestly thankyou so much for your kindness to fans guys. It is so appreciated p- Shruthi (@42dontEverLetGo) July 8, 2017
This is why I love Coldplay so much! Chris is the most caring, loving and sweetest person in the entire world- (@drummerrrgirl) July 8, 2017
@coldplay Love this clip, so lovely xxx- Juno Films UK (@JunofilmsUK) July 8, 2017
This isn't the first time that Chris Martin has invited fans to join him onstage. A few weeks ago in Munich, he had invited a fan onstage to perform Everglow with Coldplay.
