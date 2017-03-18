What's Wrong With This Strange Crop Top? Everything, Says Twitter

March 18, 2017
The crop top has come under severe ridicule on social media.

New Delhi:  On March 10, Twitter user Alanna Okun posted a picture of something called an 'Out From Under Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug' from Urban Outfitters. Confused? So was everyone else on Twitter - for the crop top, if it can qualify as such, was so extreme that it didn't go beyond the collar bones! Take a look:
 
Since being shared, the picture has been retweeted over 300 times and other pictures of the extreme crop top have made it to the micro blogging site. People are scratching their heads wondering what went wrong in the making of this garment. While some called it a clavicle warmer, others straight up slammed the clothing company for it.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions that this crop top of sorts has elicited:

1. Some just wanted to set the company right
 
2. Others were very confused
 
3. A few people came up with possible theories
 
https://twitter.com/LovelyLee_G/status/841951421461331968

4. Others just laughed
 
5. Many wondered if Urban Outfitters even knew what they were doing
 
6. And one person didn't lose track of the plot
 
The top has since then been removed from the Urban Outfitters official website. What do you think of it? Let us know using the comments section below.

