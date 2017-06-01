What's It like To Eat Pudding In Space? Let This Astronaut Show You

"The proper way to eat pudding in space. Space snacks are @Tasty too! #Floatyfood #Spacepudding," he tweeted on May 31. The video shows him making a pudding tower in zero gravity and then lapping it up three bites. Chances are, you'll want to make a pudding tower at home too once you watch the video - only you can't. Thanks gravity!
The proper way to eat pudding in space. Space snacks are @Tasty too! #Floatyfood#Spacepuddingpic.twitter.com/sNBpoTFLAN- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 30, 2017
Since being posted, the video has collected over 940 'likes' and some 345 retweets. Tweeple seem to love this pudding-eating method.
"This takes playing with your food to a whole new level," says one Twitter user on the video. "Damn, this guy is living every boy's dream. I always wanted to eat pudding like that. Anyone making you clean your room? If not, can I come?" comments another.
Many others have tweeted about how they love all the food posts made by him.
"Man... you DO like to eat, don't you? Love your food photos and videos, please keep them coming!" says one Twitter user.
Here are some other food posts tweeted by NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer.
Don't try this at home folks...these are highly-trained, floaty-food professionals! @Thom_Astro, @AstroPeggy, @Novitskiy_ISS & Fyodor. pic.twitter.com/GmZshjkXAM- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 19, 2017
Stages of eating BMOY (Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity):1. Creation, 2. Anticipation, 3. Open wide, 4. Celebratory fist pump w/chubby cheeks. pic.twitter.com/Y3hWrqimeI- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 17, 2017
What's a BMOY (Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity)? Chocolate pudding cake vanilla pudding strawberries candy doo-dads. Result=delicious. pic.twitter.com/8xz8KsiU9K- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 17, 2017
Tasty little boats of yum! Like bean & cheese tacos-only they float! #onlyinspacepic.twitter.com/r2Sv4GaiSO- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 29, 2017
Mom said not to play w/my food, but when it's this fun, I just can't help it... Happiness = Coffee Balls in the morning!! #CoffeeBallsRockpic.twitter.com/qNiQoDyAWF- Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 23, 2017
