What's It like To Eat Pudding In Space? Let This Astronaut Show You

Stages of eating BMOY (Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity):1. Creation, 2. Anticipation, 3. Open wide, 4. Celebratory fist pump w/chubby cheeks. pic.twitter.com/Y3hWrqimeI - Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 17, 2017

What's a BMOY (Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity)? Chocolate pudding cake vanilla pudding strawberries candy doo-dads. Result=delicious. pic.twitter.com/8xz8KsiU9K - Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 17, 2017

Tasty little boats of yum! Like bean & cheese tacos-only they float! #onlyinspacepic.twitter.com/r2Sv4GaiSO - Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 29, 2017

Mom said not to play w/my food, but when it's this fun, I just can't help it... Happiness = Coffee Balls in the morning!! #CoffeeBallsRockpic.twitter.com/qNiQoDyAWF - Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 23, 2017