What USA Can Do With $21 Billion Instead Of Building That Wall. Love, The Internet

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, you will know that US President Donald Trump has set in motion his grand plan to build an 'impenetrable' border wall between the USA and Mexico. While Mr Trump asserts that the wall will cost around $10 billion, experts put the estimate closer to a whopping $21 billion. This decision to build a barrier has met with huge backlash not just from Mexico, but also from US citizens, and understandably so, given that taxpayers will have to foot the huge bill for the construction.A recent Reddit thread asked Redditors to suggest better uses for $21 billion, and true to reputation, users came up with answers that will make you laugh, and then think. Ranging from witty to thoughtful to downright hilarious, these answers are a must-read. See for yourself:1. OuchComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.2. Although many agree that giving Mr Trump a giant robot may not be the best ideaComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.3. Maybe at a low quality theater, as one user points outComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.4. Spend on infrastructureComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.5. Someone actually did the math and $21 billion seems enoughComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.6. Resorting to humour to deal with a tough situationComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.7. Then America can build two wallsComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.8. Well, sounds yumComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.9. A lot of people support spending on NASA in this threadComment from discussion What are some better uses for 21 billion dollars other than build a giant wall?.With a healthy mix of humour, actual calculations and some brilliant ideas, this Reddit thread has garnered more than 8,000 comments since it was posted.