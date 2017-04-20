Caught On Camera: Tyre Falls Off Moving Car, Enters Store, Hits Two Men

April 20, 2017
The surprising episode was captured by different security cameras.

New Delhi:  In a one-in-a-million sort of incident, a tyre fell off a moving vehicle in Turkey, bounced into a pharmacy and hit not one but two people! The incident took place in Turkey's Adana province last Friday, according to the Daily Sabah. Pharmacy owner Abdulkadir Erdeve was sitting at his desk with his two friends, Ibrahim Obaz and Volkan Ay, when the loose tyre bounced in and hit the two men in the face. Thankfully, they appeared unhurt and more bemused than anything else.

The entire episode was captured from various CCTV cameras. Watch the surprising footage below:
 
"We are a pharmacy. We were waiting for patients. A wheel came instead. We're shocked," pharmacy owner Abdulkadir Erdeve said, according to the Daily Sabah. However, Mr Erdeve also stated that he did not file any complaint.

Just goes to show that you're never really safe, even inside a pharmacy.

What do you think of the whole incident? Do let us know using the comments section below.

