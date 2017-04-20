Caught On Camera: Tyre Falls Off Moving Car, Enters Store, Hits Two Men

The entire episode was captured from various CCTV cameras. Watch the surprising footage below:
Wheel takes off from moving vehicle in Turkey's Adana, rolls into nearby pharmacy hitting two peoplehttps://t.co/mdzh0kj7AJpic.twitter.com/dmc3ItcvOF- DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 19, 2017
"We are a pharmacy. We were waiting for patients. A wheel came instead. We're shocked," pharmacy owner Abdulkadir Erdeve said, according to the Daily Sabah. However, Mr Erdeve also stated that he did not file any complaint.
Just goes to show that you're never really safe, even inside a pharmacy.
