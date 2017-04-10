What About Yoga, Asks Anand Mahindra After NYT Article On Deep Breathing

Anand Mahindra's tweet has collected many reactions on Twitter.

NEW DELHI:  Anand Mahindra didn't mince his word when he delivered an epic burn on an article published by The New York Times. The article, which talks about the benefits of deep breathing, explains how scientists at Stanford University "may have uncovered for the first time why taking deep breaths can be so calming". It goes on to detail results from research conducted on mice to draw this inference. "Does it take Stanford researchers with a lab full of mice to tell you what yogis knew aeons (sic) ago?" says Mr Mahindra on Twitter. Since being posted on April 9, the tweet has collected over 5,500 'likes' and almost 5,000 retweets.

Questioning why the article failed to mention pranayama or Yoga, Mahindra Group's executive chairman tweeted this on Sunday morning:
 

While many agreed with Mr Mahindra, a few others spoke in favour of the research and article.

"Good point sir. No research needed. Just refer to our Vedas and yogis' practices," says one commenter on Twitter. "What Indians had discovered and practiced for 5000 years, they DISCOVER now and preach. Also, stake a claim for Nobel prize," says another.

Here's how many others reacted:
 
What do you think about this? Tell us using the comments section below.

