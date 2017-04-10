What About Yoga, Asks Anand Mahindra After NYT Article On Deep Breathing

Questioning why the article failed to mention pranayama or Yoga, Mahindra Group's executive chairman tweeted this on Sunday morning:
Really?And no mention of pranayama or Yoga? Does it take Stanford researchers with a lab full of mice to tell you what yogis knew aeons ago? https://t.co/Z8FD2b4tLM- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2017
While many agreed with Mr Mahindra, a few others spoke in favour of the research and article.
"Good point sir. No research needed. Just refer to our Vedas and yogis' practices," says one commenter on Twitter. "What Indians had discovered and practiced for 5000 years, they DISCOVER now and preach. Also, stake a claim for Nobel prize," says another.
Here's how many others reacted:
@anuraggupta77@rkc28@anandmahindra Western medicine yet not able to cure anything only able to suppress it with antibiotics till they become immune and new anti biotics need- Justindian (@Justindian5) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra cool down!!....they are explaining WHY does it work...not that it works....and the explanation isnt some weird 'aatma','indriyan' stuff- Piyush Panigrahi (@BaahariKinara) April 9, 2017
@ojeshsinghal@anandmahindra And the Western Educated Indian will say 'Wah !Wah!! It's got Western approval, therefore Yoga is OK'- Chaanakya 41 (@chaanakya41) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra Dear Mr Mahindra, do not jump the gun ! the original paper does contain mention of Pranayama and correctly acknowledges its rightful place pic.twitter.com/tFYSPdmBeX- Subutai (@AgentSaffron) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra what this study attempts is to identify the cells in the brain and the molecular mechanisms involved in producing the calming effect- Subutai (@AgentSaffron) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra So true sir! The problem is that they fail to recognize Yogi's of the past as scientists... and even people here in India.- Amit Nair (@amitna1r) April 10, 2017
@anandmahindra Indian govt has to patent yoga and Ayurveda NOW.- rashmi (@TweetsOfRashmi) April 10, 2017
@anandmahindra@Mishra__Mukesh They are a bit late, unlike many other things as they claim to be discovered by them. The whole world already knew who discovered this one.- SHYAM BABU R (@shyam_br) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra The actual paper goes like: Slow, controlled breathing is used by practitioners of pranayama yoga and other forms of meditation to promote..- Shamit Shrivastava (@Shamits) April 9, 2017
@anandmahindra "Pranayam" is acknowledged in the second line of the introduction of the actual scientific study (not abstract) if you care to find out.- Shamit Shrivastava (@Shamits) April 9, 2017
What do you think about this? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories