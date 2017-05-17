Wedding Turns Into Disaster As Groom Smacks Bride In The Face

No, they don't hate each other

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2017 15:11 IST
The couple were saying their wedding vows when the groom hit the bride

New Delhi:  "To be your companion and your friend on this journey that we make together..." This is the moment a bride and groom will cherish forever. But right after these heartfelt words, a groom slapped his bride during their wedding ceremony. 

The couple were taking their wedding vows when out of nowhere the groom plants a slap on the bride's face. Immediately after the slap, the groom looks apologetic. But the surprisingly unfazed bride laughs it off. Before the guests jump to any conclusion, the minister clarifies, "there was a bee". The awkwardness soon gives away for laughter as they find out it was an honest mistake.

"It's okay. I'd rather have that than get stung," the bride told the groom.

Watch the unintentional wedding blooper here



Wonder if the moment will make it to their wedding video.
 

