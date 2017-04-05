Water Bottle Made Out Of Mitti Promises To Keep You Cool This Summer

Water Bottle Made Out Of Mitti Promises To Keep You Cool This Summer

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently tweeted about this self-cooling bottle made out of clay

New Delhi:  With the scorching hot summer already here, chances are you'll be carrying around a bottle of water with you everywhere you go for the next few months. Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently tweeted a picture of a water bottle made out of mitti or clay. "Great for summer, eco friendly too. Looks classy, light to carry. #MakeInIndia," she wrote in a caption accompanying the photo.
 
The bottle, made by MittiCool, is a self-cooling one made from a special mixture of clay. Think of it as a modern take on a traditional matka or clay pot.
 
MittiCool creator Prajapati Mansukhbhai Raghavjibhai's story is as interesting as the products he now sells. Born to a family of potters, he is known for first creating a refrigerator that runs without electricity. His inspiration came from a tragedy - 2001's devastating earthquake in Gujarat.

''Journalists came and photographed our broken matkas. They referred to them as the poor man's fridge. I thought why can't we make a real fridge with the same cooling principle?" he told NDTV in 2011.

He spent years working on various permutations and combinations and finally settled on an unusual addition of sawdust and sand, which makes the soil porous and the interiors cold. The Gujarati entrepreneur then went on to create a series of products made out of clay.

On Twitter, the water bottle is being praised as a great example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, which encourages companies to manufacture their products in India. According to MittiCool's website, the bottle is handmade in India using 100% natural clay.
 
