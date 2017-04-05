Water Bottle Made Out Of Mitti Promises To Keep You Cool This Summer

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently tweeted about this self-cooling bottle made out of clay

Great for summer, eco friendly too. Looks classy, light to carry. #MakeInIndiapic.twitter.com/USnalNm0xY — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 31, 2017

@nsitharaman Thanks for sharing. Good old Matka in 'easy to use' and "on the go' form. #MakeInIndia — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) March 31, 2017

@nsitharaman@allaboutgaurav back to roots. Remember, ppl used to carry water in earthen pots in wooden stands in train journey, in 60's — anuraag sharrma (@anuraagsharrma) March 31, 2017

@nsitharaman Excellent. The Government needs to change legislation to allow packaged water to be packaged in #mitticool ? Then change will happen! — Sameer Desai (@sameer_seagull) April 5, 2017

@nsitharaman@makeinindia so in govt conference table we will see these bottles and not plastic ones.pls confirm.@amitabhk87 — Debasis Padhi (@DebasisPadhi79) March 31, 2017

@nsitharaman@Gopalee67@nsitharaman agreed but isn't copper bottles better and good across seasons? Can govt focus on making them more affordable ? — Karthik (@ramask) March 31, 2017