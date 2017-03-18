Watch: Woman's Dramatic Escape Out Of A Massive Mudslide In Peru

A dramatic video showing a woman fighting her way out of a mudslide has emerged in Peru. The footage shows a woman making her way out of sludge and debris to avoid getting swept away by the powerful mudslide in Punta Hermosa, outside of the Peruvian capital of Lima. According to ABC News , the 32-year-old woman, Evangelina Chamorro Diaz, escaped with minor injuries after getting trapped in a whirlpool of debris and mud. Weeks of intense El Nino rainfall have led to multiple floods and mudslides in Peru, claiming the lives of 67 people.Onlookers can be seen trying to warn Ms Diaz, unable to intervene and help in the face of the powerful mudslide. The 32-year-old can then be seen emerging from the mud-ridden debris and shakily walking on wooden planks to reach dry land. She collapses almost as soon as she reaches safety and is helped into an ambulance.According to ABC News , Ms Diaz had just dropped her two daughters at school and was feeding pigs with her husband when she was pulled down by the mudslide.Since being shared online on March 16, the intense video has gathered over 50,000 views on YouTube. "Nice! Im glad that they saved the cow too! Good people," says one commenter, referring to the cow that was also saved by the locals.Watch the heart-stopping footage below:The government in Peru has deployed mobile clinics to help people in need following the country's worst natural calamity since 1998.