Watch: Woman's Bone Snaps During Arm Wrestling Match On Game Show

"Live TV is a daily learning experience," the host said.

Updated: June 26, 2017 14:11 IST
The incident happened on an Argentinian game show which was broadcast on Friday

In a nightmarish moment on live TV, a woman's bone snapped during an arm wrestling competition on a game show. Two women were competing on an Argentinian game show called "En Que Mano Esta?", broadcast on Friday, that tests contestants on physical challenges.

The video of the painful moment has made it social media showing the two contestants gearing up for the match. But just seconds into it, a loud 'snap' shocks viewers, the host and one of the contestants. After realising what had happened, the visibly shocked contestant immediately reaches out for her rival's elbow trying to support it. Medical staff rush to the stage and take the woman away, who remains surprisingly calm during the incident. The other woman looks shaken as her opponent is escorted out.
 
woman breaks bone

The injured contestant was rushed out by medics

It was later revealed that the woman had broken her elbow, Metro reported.

"Unfortunately, Pamela broke her arm. She's been put in plaster and tomorrow she's going to be operated on. It's a terrible shame and we will be attentive and help her," he reportedly announced.

You can watch the video here

