Watch: Woman's Bone Snaps During Arm Wrestling Match On Game Show

The video of the painful moment has made it social media showing the two contestants gearing up for the match. But just seconds into it, a loud 'snap' shocks viewers, the host and one of the contestants. After realising what had happened, the visibly shocked contestant immediately reaches out for her rival's elbow trying to support it. Medical staff rush to the stage and take the woman away, who remains surprisingly calm during the incident. The other woman looks shaken as her opponent is escorted out.
It was later revealed that the woman had broken her elbow, Metro reported.
"Unfortunately, Pamela broke her arm. She's been put in plaster and tomorrow she's going to be operated on. It's a terrible shame and we will be attentive and help her," he reportedly announced.
You can watch the video here
