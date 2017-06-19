Watch: Woman Bends Down To Pick Up Toy. It Turns Out To Be A Snake "It's funny but at the same time it's really scary"

A woman in California was 'rattled' when she accidentally picked up a baby snake after mistaking it for her dog's toy.The 12-second video uploaded on YouTube shows the woman in a bathrobe walking towards her driveway in the dark while appearing to talk to someone. Upon reaching the gate, she bends down to pick up what she thought was her German Shepherd's tug rope. She immediately realises that the wriggly creature is not a toy at all but a snake. Her dog runs to check on her but both of them make a panicked exit from the spot after making sense of the situation."I grabbed it and as I was going up, I realized it was gushy and it had a feeling to it, like a hot dog sort of," she told ABC7 Firefighters were called in to remove the reptile, believed to be a baby rattlesnake, from their driveway. They informed the family that baby rattlesnakes can be more dangerous as they can't control their venom. The woman was luckily not hurt.Her husband posted the video of the incident on YouTube once the danger was over."This could've been my wife in the hospital. Any one of our three girls in the hospital. Our dog at the vet. It's funny but at the same time it's really scary," the husband said.Click for more trending news