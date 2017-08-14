Watch: Tourists Climb Down Steep Mountain. Video Is Truly Terrifying If you don't have a fear of heights, this video may induce it.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT The video has been recorded at Mount Huashan in northwest China



In the video, a woman can be seen climbing down a narrow flight of metal stairs. To everyone's relief, she is attached to a harness. But despite the safety equipment, every step the woman takes is sure to freak you out. The top angle gives a scary sense of how high the climbers are. The group manage to go from the stairs to the mountain's infamous planks but the video is enough to make viewers uncomfortable.





The mountain which has five main peaks is a popular tourist destination in China with its highest point at about 7,000 feet.



Social media too shuddered with fear seeing the terrifying video.



"Is this real. Can't even watch it dude. Giving a chill in my spine," wrote Anuj Shreshtha.



Nishant Kunwar wrote, "How tall had they climbed? What if anyone falls down? Any chance of surviving?"



"OMG Is that Hell?" said Seal Lee.



