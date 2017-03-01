Watch: Tiny Puppy Shows Sheep, Four Times Its Size, Who The Real Boss Is

Border Collies are considered to be one of the most intelligent dog breeds in the world. In the Anglo-Scottish region, Border Collies were bred especially for herding livestock, especially sheep. You could say, then, that these energetic dogs have sheep herding in their genes. And this video just proves that. On her first day at the job, 7-weeks-old Ciara - a Border Collie - encountered sheep that were four times her size. Instead of running away, however, 'her instincts as a fifth-generation border collie kicked in when she clapped eyes on them,' according to her owner Daire Byrne.The video shows the little champ running after four sheep and one ram, herding them back to their enclosure. In the 35-second clip, Ciara can be seen rounding the sheep up and taking them back to their owner. The brave pup fearlessly runs after sheep that are much, much bigger than she is and, in perhaps the cutest bit, can't even keep up with them! However, she seems to have scared them enough for them to obey her command.The video clip has already made it to Reddit, where it was received with warmth and praise for the feisty little Collie. "The sheep questioned the new boss there for a second but learned quickly that he was no pushover" says one user. Another comments, "I like how one of the sheep thought he could stand up to him before being shown who's boss and swiftly sent running."Watch the adorable puppy at work in this video:What do you think?