This Video Of An Acrobatic Dog Is Viral, But The Comments Take The Cake

Scroll down to see the viral video and laugh-out-loud funny comments thread (Representational Image)

What in the actual fuck did i just witness pic.twitter.com/5OyZI9QGGs — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 19, 2017

Your name is sath? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 20, 2017

uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh yes — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017

Did this just happen pic.twitter.com/xwvcBMQ194 — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017

giggling because I can hear in my brain Seth saying "Your name is Sath?" — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 20, 2017

Sath & Seth Rogen coming together is highkey more impressive than this dog — BIG AL DA BOI (@BIGALDABOI) September 20, 2017

Almost a perfect vault but hit the bar. The dogs training for the Olympics obviously. — Cody Jackson (@codemancjackson) September 20, 2017

barkour — Elizabeth Story (@HyperbolicTelly) September 20, 2017

Ninja dawg — Beary White (@Sassy_PolarBear) September 20, 2017

I've watched this 100 times and I still don't know what to think. — Jeff McClelland (@JeffMcClelland) September 20, 2017

All of that exchange was hysterical. Dog does a matrix and your name is sath? Classic. — A.H. (@ahern_4) September 20, 2017

There's nothing the Internet loves more than an entertaining video. Bonus points if it includes a dog (or any other adorable furry animal, really). Icing on the cake? The laugh-out-loud-funny comments threads that emerge frequently. This trifecta, though rare, was just achieved and the Internet is here for it.Early on Wednesday morning, Twitter user @satherax, who goes by the username Sath Rogen (sound oddly familiar?), tweeted a hilarious video that'll leave you nothing short of stunned.In the short six-second clip, the camera follows a scrappy brown dog who has a truly unique way of squeezing through a closed gate.It didn't take long for the flexible dog's shenanigans to go viral. In less than ten hours, the video has been 'liked' over 40,000 times and retweeted over 19,000 times.But that's not all that's noteworthy about this tweet. Take a look at the most 'liked' comment in the comments thread.Yep, it's actor Seth Rogen. Cue the delighted, if a little incredulous, reactions:The exchange amused Twitterati:And this person basically tweeted what we were all thinking:But the Internet made sure this epic exchange didn't steal the good dog's thunder and so his performance was rated. Full marks for wizardry:Puns were made:And many people remained puzzled:Basically, this viral video and hilarious comments thread is exactly why we love the Internet:Never change, Internet.Click for more trending news