This Video Of An Acrobatic Dog Is Viral, But The Comments Take The Cake

Early on Wednesday morning, Twitter user @satherax, who goes by the username Sath Rogen (sound oddly familiar?), tweeted a hilarious video that'll leave you nothing short of stunned.
In the short six-second clip, the camera follows a scrappy brown dog who has a truly unique way of squeezing through a closed gate.
Watch below:
What in the actual fuck did i just witness pic.twitter.com/5OyZI9QGGs— Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 19, 2017
It didn't take long for the flexible dog's shenanigans to go viral. In less than ten hours, the video has been 'liked' over 40,000 times and retweeted over 19,000 times.
But that's not all that's noteworthy about this tweet. Take a look at the most 'liked' comment in the comments thread.
Your name is sath?— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 20, 2017
Yep, it's actor Seth Rogen. Cue the delighted, if a little incredulous, reactions:
uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh yes— Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017
Did this just happen pic.twitter.com/xwvcBMQ194— Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017
The exchange amused Twitterati:
giggling because I can hear in my brain Seth saying "Your name is Sath?"— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 20, 2017
And this person basically tweeted what we were all thinking:
Sath & Seth Rogen coming together is highkey more impressive than this dog— BIG AL DA BOI (@BIGALDABOI) September 20, 2017
But the Internet made sure this epic exchange didn't steal the good dog's thunder and so his performance was rated. Full marks for wizardry:
September 20, 2017
Almost a perfect vault but hit the bar. The dogs training for the Olympics obviously.— Cody Jackson (@codemancjackson) September 20, 2017
Puns were made:
barkour— Elizabeth Story (@HyperbolicTelly) September 20, 2017
Ninja dawg— Beary White (@Sassy_PolarBear) September 20, 2017
And many people remained puzzled:
I've watched this 100 times and I still don't know what to think.— Jeff McClelland (@JeffMcClelland) September 20, 2017
Basically, this viral video and hilarious comments thread is exactly why we love the Internet:
All of that exchange was hysterical. Dog does a matrix and your name is sath? Classic.— A.H. (@ahern_4) September 20, 2017
Never change, Internet.
