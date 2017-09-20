This Video Of An Acrobatic Dog Is Viral, But The Comments Take The Cake

Scroll down to see the viral video and laugh-out-loud funny comments thread (Representational Image)

What in the actual fuck did i just witness pic.twitter.com/5OyZI9QGGs — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 19, 2017

Your name is sath? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 20, 2017

uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh yes — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017

Did this just happen pic.twitter.com/xwvcBMQ194 — Sath Rogen (@satherax) September 20, 2017

giggling because I can hear in my brain Seth saying "Your name is Sath?" — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 20, 2017

Sath & Seth Rogen coming together is highkey more impressive than this dog — BIG AL DA BOI (@BIGALDABOI) September 20, 2017

Almost a perfect vault but hit the bar. The dogs training for the Olympics obviously. — Cody Jackson (@codemancjackson) September 20, 2017

barkour — Elizabeth Story (@HyperbolicTelly) September 20, 2017

Ninja dawg — Beary White (@Sassy_PolarBear) September 20, 2017

I've watched this 100 times and I still don't know what to think. — Jeff McClelland (@JeffMcClelland) September 20, 2017

All of that exchange was hysterical. Dog does a matrix and your name is sath? Classic. — A.H. (@ahern_4) September 20, 2017