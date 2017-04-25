Watch: This Spider's Disappearing Act Will Give You Sleepless Nights

The viral video has received over 63 million views on Facebook.

New Delhi:  It is said that the only thing worse than finding a spider in your room is losing a spider in your room. This video proves the age-old nugget of wisdom beyond a doubt. Shared on a Facebook page called All Animals, the terrifying video has collected over 63 million views in just four days! The reason for its popularity? It shows a gigantic spider, a man trying to trap it in a bowl, and the spider's disappearing act. So where does the spider end up if not in the bowl? You'll have to watch the video to find out:
 
 
 


While we cannot independently verify whether the video has been edited in any way, it's safe to say that it has definitely given many people nightmares. It has been shared over 6 lakh times and has garnered almost 2 lakh reactions since it was posted online on April 21.

Many on Facebook have pointed out that the video could be fake, or it could be a trick, while many others have said that it remains terrifying nevertheless. "This freaked me out," says one commenter on Facebook.

Did the video scare you? Let us know using the comments section below.

