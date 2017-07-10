Watch: This Panda Keeps Falling Out Of Trees. The Internet Is Entertained

#MondayMotivation of a different kind, courtesy Bei Bei the giant panda

Bei Bei is a two-year-old giant panda who lives at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC, US

Hilarious footage of a giant panda working on his climbing skills is currently keeping the Internet highly entertained. On Friday, the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC, US posted a compilation of Bei Bei, an adorable two-year-old panda, falling out of trees at the zoo's panda house. Not to worry, though, because the zoo says pandas are "adept" climbers and often "climb and fall during play sessions. The Internet immediately gave Bei Bei an "A for effort." 

"Bei Bei is working on his dismounts out of the trees," writes the zoo in a caption accompanying the short video. "Pandas are adept climbers and will climb and fall during play sessions."

Watch the video below:
 

"Bei Bei is a bit of a daredevil. Although eating and sleeping are still his favourite pastimes, the giant panda cub loves to climb trees," explains the zoo. "Lately, he has been climbing trees in his yard and sliding all the way down...Bei Bei has broken several branches in the process, much to the dismay of the zoo's horticulturalists."

Since Friday, the video has been 'liked' over 7,800 times and retweeted over 3,800 times. 

It's making a lot of people laugh:
  

Yes, we're wondering the same thing:
 

People are learning life lessons from Bei Bei:
 

Practice makes perfect:
  

This tweet sums up what we're all thinking:
 

Thanks for the laughs, Bei Bei.

