Watch: This Panda Keeps Falling Out Of Trees. The Internet Is Entertained

Bei Bei is a two-year-old giant panda who lives at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC, US

#BeiBei is working on his dismounts out of the trees! Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStorypic.twitter.com/6bk0ML1eUM — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 7, 2017

I think the @nationalzoo is being polite to BeiBei with this caption . . . https://t.co/BCgDDN6muD — Phil (@PhilEager) July 7, 2017

Conveniently named "#BeiBei" because that is exactly what he says as he waves and exits tree in least elegant way possible https://t.co/0pHhoLLOUK — Joseph Roche (@joeboating) July 9, 2017

"Ugh. This is mortifying. Why can't they show any of my good landings?!" pic.twitter.com/fnO1zXUL6c — Michelle (@MichelleinTheUK) July 7, 2017

Life...it's not about how you fall but how well you get back up! Go #BeiBei — Lisa Marshall (@LisaMar35473689) July 7, 2017

You'll be an expert shortly Bei Bei. — Fatima (@fatgal332) July 9, 2017

#BeiBei gets an A for Effort — Rebecca (@becs_tweet) July 8, 2017

I could watch this panda fall out of trees literally all day https://t.co/6nLeqbgw3g — Mark Arpaia (@MarkArpaia) July 7, 2017