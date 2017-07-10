Watch: This Panda Keeps Falling Out Of Trees. The Internet Is Entertained

"Bei Bei is working on his dismounts out of the trees," writes the zoo in a caption accompanying the short video. "Pandas are adept climbers and will climb and fall during play sessions."
#BeiBei is working on his dismounts out of the trees! Pandas are adept climbers & will climb & fall during play sessions #PandaStorypic.twitter.com/6bk0ML1eUM— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 7, 2017
"Bei Bei is a bit of a daredevil. Although eating and sleeping are still his favourite pastimes, the giant panda cub loves to climb trees," explains the zoo. "Lately, he has been climbing trees in his yard and sliding all the way down...Bei Bei has broken several branches in the process, much to the dismay of the zoo's horticulturalists."
Since Friday, the video has been 'liked' over 7,800 times and retweeted over 3,800 times.
It's making a lot of people laugh:
I think the @nationalzoo is being polite to BeiBei with this caption . . . https://t.co/BCgDDN6muD— Phil (@PhilEager) July 7, 2017
Conveniently named "#BeiBei" because that is exactly what he says as he waves and exits tree in least elegant way possible https://t.co/0pHhoLLOUK— Joseph Roche (@joeboating) July 9, 2017
Yes, we're wondering the same thing:
"Ugh. This is mortifying. Why can't they show any of my good landings?!" pic.twitter.com/fnO1zXUL6c— Michelle (@MichelleinTheUK) July 7, 2017
People are learning life lessons from Bei Bei:
Life...it's not about how you fall but how well you get back up! Go #BeiBei— Lisa Marshall (@LisaMar35473689) July 7, 2017
Practice makes perfect:
You'll be an expert shortly Bei Bei.— Fatima (@fatgal332) July 9, 2017
#BeiBei gets an A for Effort— Rebecca (@becs_tweet) July 8, 2017
This tweet sums up what we're all thinking:
I could watch this panda fall out of trees literally all day https://t.co/6nLeqbgw3g— Mark Arpaia (@MarkArpaia) July 7, 2017
Thanks for the laughs, Bei Bei.
