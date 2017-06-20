Watch This Little Boy Explain The Essence Of Ramadan In Ad Going Viral

The video opens with the little boy explaining why his mother won't allow him to fast like the rest of his family members. He, however, has an idea up his sleeve. One by one, the boy tries to do little things for those he loves. First, he buys his sister a chocolate - they had had a fight and this is his way to forgive her. Then he goes out of his way to help out one of neighbours, uses his pocket money to buy dates for his grandmother and even helps out his mother in the kitchen.
The message of the ad is clear - it's the little nice things you do for others that makes Ramadan even more special.
Along with the millions of views, the ad has also collected over 45,000 reactions and more than 10,500 shares - and counting.
"That's actually what Ramadan Kareem is all about... being good by acts, deeds and thoughts," says one Facebook user. "Applaudable effort for putting together a soulful ad for Ramadan Kareem!" says another.
