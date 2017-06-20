Watch This Little Boy Explain The Essence Of Ramadan In Ad Going Viral

The video will definitely put a huge smile on your face

Offbeat | Updated: June 20, 2017 13:06 IST
Watch This Little Boy Explain The Essence Of Ramadan In Ad Going Viral

One by one, the boy tries to do little things for those he loves.

To celebrate the essence of the holy month of Ramadan, a grocery chain has come out with the most heartwarming advertisement. The commercial shows a little boy who is too young to fast during Ramadan. So he finds a different way to celebrate the true spirit of the holy month. Since being posted on June 11, the ad has collected over 2.3 million views on Facebook and another 8.8 lakh views on YouTube. The ad will definitely put a huge smile on your face.

The video opens with the little boy explaining why his mother won't allow him to fast like the rest of his family members. He, however, has an idea up his sleeve. One by one, the boy tries to do little things for those he loves. First, he buys his sister a chocolate - they had had a fight and this is his way to forgive her. Then he goes out of his way to help out one of neighbours, uses his pocket money to buy dates for his grandmother and even helps out his mother in the kitchen.

The message of the ad is clear - it's the little nice things you do for others that makes Ramadan even more special.
 
 
 


Along with the millions of views, the ad has also collected over 45,000 reactions and more than 10,500 shares - and counting.

"That's actually what Ramadan Kareem is all about... being good by acts, deeds and thoughts," says one Facebook user. "Applaudable effort for putting together a soulful ad for Ramadan Kareem!" says another.

