Watch: This Grumpy Tiger's Reaction To Being Woken Up Is Viral Again

The hilarious video originally went viral last year. It was reposted to Twitter on July 1

Tigress lashes out at tiger for waking her pic.twitter.com/ndbB9cpK1q — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 1, 2017

@KleinRegan actual footage of me — katie (@KatieAODell) July 2, 2017

Me in the morning — haley lynn (@hayybee27) July 3, 2017

@jay_smedley me before my alarm goes off — Lauren Eli Harrison (@Lauren_H9) July 2, 2017

Played it off smooth by acting like something was in the water afterward — Skip (@skipwondah) July 1, 2017

"Hey, you know, this water is really interesting. I was going to come over and look at it anyway." — Ellin Stein (@ellinst) July 3, 2017

That lil kid got the hell on up out!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AdVQdOwCzz — Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 2, 2017

It's been over a year since a video of a tiger reacting angrily to being woken up from a (big) cat nap went viral but, clearly, the Internet just can't get enough. Originally posted to YouTube in April 2016, a video of the grumpy tiger was reposted to Twitter on July 1 and has thousands of sleep-deprived tweeple relating hard to it.The video shows a tiger at the Dublin Zoo trot over to a sleeping tiger and whack it with its paw. The tiger springs up with a fierce roar and swipes angrily at the big cat who tried to wake it. The tiger immediately retreats as the recently woken up tiger continues to charge at it angrily.A little child watching the exchange from behind the safety of a glass wall is sent scrambling and calling to his mother.The Internet is relating hard to the tiger angry at being woken up from a nap:The other tiger's sheepish reaction is making people laugh:And so is the poor little child's reaction:So now you know, let sleeping cats lie.