Watch: This Grumpy Tiger's Reaction To Being Woken Up Is Viral Again

The video shows a tiger at the Dublin Zoo trot over to a sleeping tiger and whack it with its paw. The tiger springs up with a fierce roar and swipes angrily at the big cat who tried to wake it. The tiger immediately retreats as the recently woken up tiger continues to charge at it angrily.
A little child watching the exchange from behind the safety of a glass wall is sent scrambling and calling to his mother.
Tigress lashes out at tiger for waking her pic.twitter.com/ndbB9cpK1q— Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 1, 2017
The Internet is relating hard to the tiger angry at being woken up from a nap:
@KleinRegan actual footage of me— katie (@KatieAODell) July 2, 2017
Me in the morning— haley lynn (@hayybee27) July 3, 2017
@jay_smedley me before my alarm goes off— Lauren Eli Harrison (@Lauren_H9) July 2, 2017
The other tiger's sheepish reaction is making people laugh:
Played it off smooth by acting like something was in the water afterward— Skip (@skipwondah) July 1, 2017
"Hey, you know, this water is really interesting. I was going to come over and look at it anyway."— Ellin Stein (@ellinst) July 3, 2017
And so is the poor little child's reaction:
That lil kid got the hell on up out!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AdVQdOwCzz— Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 2, 2017
And in case you can't get enough of the video, here's the original version:
So now you know, let sleeping cats lie.
