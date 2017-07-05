Watch: This Grumpy Tiger's Reaction To Being Woken Up Is Viral Again

"If you love me, let me sleep"

Updated: July 05, 2017 13:29 IST
The hilarious video originally went viral last year. It was reposted to Twitter on July 1

It's been over a year since a video of a tiger reacting angrily to being woken up from a (big) cat nap went viral but, clearly, the Internet just can't get enough. Originally posted to YouTube in April 2016, a video of the grumpy tiger was reposted to Twitter on July 1 and has thousands of sleep-deprived tweeple relating hard to it.

The video shows a tiger at the Dublin Zoo trot over to a sleeping tiger and whack it with its paw. The tiger springs up with a fierce roar and swipes angrily at the big cat who tried to wake it. The tiger immediately retreats as the recently woken up tiger continues to charge at it angrily. 

A little child watching the exchange from behind the safety of a glass wall is sent scrambling and calling to his mother.

Watch the viral video below:
 

The Internet is relating hard to the tiger angry at being woken up from a nap:
   

The other tiger's sheepish reaction is making people laugh:
  

And so is the poor little child's reaction:
 

And in case you can't get enough of the video, here's the original version:



So now you know, let sleeping cats lie.

