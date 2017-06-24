Watch This Giant Seal Toss Octopus Away Like It's No Big Deal Seal vs Octopus

The battle was witnessed by three tourists. Conner, their guide, says, "It is quite rare to see something like this and rarer at this time of day - normally you would see New Zealand fur seals feeding in the evenings. I noticed a big flock of sea birds just congregating nearby - that is normally a sign there is something happening - and then the fight began."



According to the video description, the seal weighed approximately 120 kg, which is not hard to believe once you watch the video.



Really, just look at it tossing its opponent away like it's no big deal:





Watch the full video below:







Here's another look at the terrifying moment:







Moral of the story: Do not be taken in by this innocent-looking face:



It's the face of a grisly octopus killer.



