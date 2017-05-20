Watch: This Dog Working On His Abs Is All The Inspiration You Need

Riptide the retriever exercising is the best thing you'll see today.
New Delhi:
The next time you're feeling too lazy to head to the gym, think of the dog who is more motivated than you. Riptide the golden retriever has joined the Stanford Women's Crew
in order to get ripped for the summers. A viral video shows him joining the team for a round of ab bicycles... and look at his excellent form! As his human shouts encouragements in the background, Riptide amazes everyone with his single-minded dedication to getting toned and fit.
Just look at him go:
The video, a version of which was also posted on Riptide's own Instagram page
, has inspired many to start working out. Many others have also praised the doggo for his workout routine. "Pup has fantastic bicycle technique!" writes one commenter. "Rip's stealing all the fitness," another agrees.
