Watch: This Dog Working On His Abs Is All The Inspiration You Need

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2017 09:51 IST
Riptide the retriever exercising is the best thing you'll see today.

New Delhi:  The next time you're feeling too lazy to head to the gym, think of the dog who is more motivated than you. Riptide the golden retriever has joined the Stanford Women's Crew in order to get ripped for the summers. A viral video shows him joining the team for a round of ab bicycles... and look at his excellent form! As his human shouts encouragements in the background, Riptide amazes everyone with his single-minded dedication to getting toned and fit.

Just look at him go:
 
 

Team bicycles to get the morning started. #fitpup @riptidetheretriever

A post shared by Stanford Women's Crew (@stanfordwcrew) on


The video, a version of which was also posted on Riptide's own Instagram page, has inspired many to start working out. Many others have also praised the doggo for his workout routine. "Pup has fantastic bicycle technique!" writes one commenter. "Rip's stealing all the fitness," another agrees.

Let us know what you think of this workout using the comments section below.

