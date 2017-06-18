Watch This Daredevil Ride A Hoverboard, Play Basketball On A Skyscraper

In the video posted on June 1, Instagram user olegcricket can be seen wiping the ledge since it was drizzling and then placing the hoverboard on it. He is then seen riding it while holding a selfie stick with a camera attached to it. Next he's seen playing basketball and performing summersaults on that same ledge. At one point, he even rides the hoverboard and plays basketball, both at the same time.
The video has received over 4.6 lakh views on Instagram and on YouTube the video has collected over a million views so far. While several people love the video, others have commented saying such stunts, which involve risking one's life, shouldn't be performed.
"I am sweating," says one Instagram user on the video. "I can't breathe while watching this," says another.
"Please stop this. You could die, life is such a fantastic gift," says one commenter. "Dude this is ridiculous. There are tons of people who die trying to copy what you do. Stop supporting the trend that putting your life at risk for a video is worth it!! I know you're skilled, but putting your life in danger isn't worth anything," says another.
