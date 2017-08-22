Watch: This Baby Flamingo Loves Walking In His Shiny Blue Boots

According to Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the owner of Jurong Bird Park, Squish wears his fancy shoes during his daily exercise.
"Squish loves flaunting those shiny blue shoes! This adorable ball of grey has been the subject of much love and pampering - human carers even custom made Squish a fancy pair of shoes for his daily exercise," they write on Facebook.
Watch Squish happily strutting around in his blue boots below:
"When his feet are strong enough, we will send him back into the flock, and hopefully, he will be able to integrate with them," says Gerard Wan, Jurong Bird Park's animal care officer, according to ABC News.
