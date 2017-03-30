Watch: Cobra Peacefully Sips Water From A Bottle In Karnataka Village

The video of the enormous king cobra drinking water from a bottle has gone viral on social media. The video shows one man holding the snake's tail to prevent it from launching an attack. Even the man holding the water bottle is holding a snake catcher, just in case things take a bad turn. He can then be seen pouring water on the cobra's head in order to cool it down.
According to the Daily Mail, the king cobra was later taken to an animal care facility. The rescue workers' actions have earned them praise and appreciation on social media. "Great job," says one user on Twitter. "Salute to the effort there," writes another.
Watch the incredible video below:
#WATCH: Drought-hit villagers in Karnataka's Kaiga made King Cobra drink water from a bottle (March 24th) pic.twitter.com/SVEvg4GUKD- ANI (@ANI_news) March 30, 2017
What do you think of it? Do let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.