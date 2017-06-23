Dear Oh Dear! Watch These Deer Battle It Out While Standing On Hind Legs The deer, identified as white-tailed bucks, can be seen sparring rather viciously with their front hooves.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT The unusual sight was captured on camera by wildlife officers at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency



The deer, identified as white-tailed bucks, can be seen engaged in a rather vicious fight, hitting out at each other with their front hooves. According to





"Amy and Bubba think these two bucks were working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardeman County," writes TWRA on Facebook.



"They were both eating. Anytime you get two animals the same size like that nobody wants to back down," wildlife officer Bubba Spencer, one of the officers who shot the video, explains to



He confirms there were no injuries to either deer.



Click for more





An extraordinary sight caught on camera: two deer, up on their hind legs, battling it out, reportedly over food. The unusual sight was captured by wildlife officers at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA, and a short 10-second clip was posted to TWRA's Facebook page on Thursday.The deer, identified as white-tailed bucks, can be seen engaged in a rather vicious fight, hitting out at each other with their front hooves. According to TWRA , bucks form "bachelor groups" when their antlers are growing and testosterone levels are low around this time of the year. Growing antlers are sensitive and bucks are very protective of them during this time, choosing instead to spar with their hooves, says TWRA."Amy and Bubba think these two bucks were working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardeman County," writes TWRA on Facebook."They were both eating. Anytime you get two animals the same size like that nobody wants to back down," wildlife officer Bubba Spencer, one of the officers who shot the video, explains to WMC Action News 5 . "I think if it would have been a bigger food plot I don't think it would have been an issue."He confirms there were no injuries to either deer.Click for more trending news