Sonu Nigam Sings Dhinchak Pooja's 'Dilon Ka Shooter' With A Fun Twist

Stop what you're doing, grab your earphones and listen to this new, and may we add thoroughly entertaining, version of Dhinchak Pooja 's viral song Dilon Ka Shooter by none other than Sonu Nigam. A video, shared on the singer's official Facebook page , shows Mr Nigam's rendition of the song and it has quite the twist - he croons the popular track in the trademark style of playback singer Kumar Sanu. The singer has mimicked the Chura Ke Dil Mera-singer several times before. And if this doesn't stoke your curiosity to hear the track, we're not sure what else can.The video was initially posted by an unofficial Facebook account on July 10 and shared by the singer on his official page moments later. The caption accompanying the video says: "Despite Nevaan against the idea, I just can't resist sharing this. This has been going through my head the entire night in Calgary. I have to express it out now that I'm in London. Giving a little tune to Dilon ka shooter... Kumar Sanu da style..." Since being posted, the video has collected over 2.3 lakh shares and counting.Whether you like the original track or not, chances are this version will impress you.The video has collected quite a few reactions on Facebook.Tell us what you think of Sonu Nigam's version of Dhinchak Pooja's Dilon Ka Shooter in the comments section below.Click for more trending news