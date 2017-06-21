Watch: Snake Slithers Across Car On Busy Highway, Terrifying Passengers In the nearly two-minute long video, two men can be heard shrieking in horror as the snake slowly makes its way across the car's bonnet.

In the nearly two-minute long video, Mr Wyatt and Mr Moyers can be heard yelling as the snake continues to slowly emerge and make its way across the car's bonnet. "Oh, my gosh, dude, that thing is long," one of them exclaims.



The two men decide to pull over in the hopes that the snake will slide off. It doesn't. "Get off the truck," one can be heard saying. "Don't get on the truck."



Watch the video here:





Mr Moyers posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday, where it has viewed over 101,000 times and shared over 900 times.



Mr Wyatt posted these rather terrifying pictures of the snake while they were pulled over.





The snake, which was reportedly a bullsnake, eventually slid off the bonnet. "It did finally get off OK," Mr Moyers writes on Facebook. "And I didn't have to get out of the truck!"



Many have identified the snake as a non-venomous bullsnake.



"It's just a windshield viper," jokes Sherilyn McGill Pharr on Facebook. "At least it exited to the outside. The situation would have been totally different if it had come inside under the dashboard," writes Randa Edwards Reeves.



And in case you thought this was a freak incident, just



