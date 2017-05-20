Watch: Skateboarder Pulls Off Clever Stunt To Propose To His Girlfriend

At the beginning of the video, Amelia can be heard saying that the Vans Skate Park is where she first met Alec. Clearly, a lot of thought went into this proposal.
Since being shared online by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, the proposal video has collected over 4 lakh views in just 5 days. Another version of the same, shared by Don Brown, has over 60,000 views.
"A perfect proposal," declared an Instagram user in the comments section. "Best thing I've seen all day! Congrats," writes another.
What do you think of the proposal? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news