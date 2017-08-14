Watch: Sania Mirza's Throwback Video Stars Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan

The video features the three women mouthing the lyrics to last year's superhit song Kala Chashma from the Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Farah Khan, the only of the three actually wearing her chashma, or glasses, points to them as she laughs out loud during the video. The three BFFs seem to be having a blast as they dissolve into laughter while grooving to the song.
In an emoji-filled caption accompanying the video, Sania Mirza writes: "Major throwback to @anammirzaak wedding times with these two crazy women @parineetichopra @farahkhankunder."
Watch the video below:
The video has already been viewed over 1.3 lakh times since being shared less than 12 hours ago and people seem to be loving it.
"None of you wearing kala chashma but..." jokes one person. "Girls just want have fun," writes another.
Sania Mirza's sister Anam married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016. In addition to Parineeti Chopra and Farah Khan, her wedding was attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor. South superstar Ram Charan and his wife also attended.
