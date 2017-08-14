Watch: Sania Mirza's Throwback Video Stars Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan #TBT, or Throwback Thursday, comes early for tennis star Sania Mirza.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tennis star Sania Mirza posted a 'major throwback' video featuring BFFs Parineeti Chopra and Farah Khan



The video features the three women mouthing the lyrics to last year's superhit song Kala Chashma from the Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Farah Khan, the only of the three actually wearing her chashma, or glasses, points to them as she laughs out loud during the video. The three BFFs seem to be having a blast as they dissolve into laughter while grooving to the song.



In an emoji-filled caption accompanying the video, Sania Mirza writes: "Major throwback to @anammirzaak wedding times with these two crazy women @parineetichopra @farahkhankunder."



Watch the video below:

Major throwback to @anammirzaak wedding times with these two crazy women @parineetichopra @farahkhankunder A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

The video has already been viewed over 1.3 lakh times since being shared less than 12 hours ago and people seem to be loving it.



"None of you wearing kala chashma but..." jokes one person. "Girls just want have fun," writes another.



Sania Mirza's sister Anam married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016. In addition to Parineeti Chopra and Farah Khan, her wedding was attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor. South superstar Ram Charan and his wife also attended.



Click for more





Throwback Thursday came early for tennis star Sania Mirza, who took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a short video from sister Anam's wedding last year. Featuring in the video, much to everyone's delight, are her besties from Bollywood : actor Parineeti Chopra and director and choreographer Farah Khan.The video features the three women mouthing the lyrics to last year's superhit song Kala Chashma from the Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Farah Khan, the only of the three actually wearing her chashma, or glasses, points to them as she laughs out loud during the video. The three BFFs seem to be having a blast as they dissolve into laughter while grooving to the song.In an emoji-filled caption accompanying the video, Sania Mirza writes: "Major throwback to @anammirzaak wedding times with these two crazy women @parineetichopra @farahkhankunder."The video has already been viewed over 1.3 lakh times since being shared less than 12 hours ago and people seem to be loving it."None of you wearing kala chashma but..." jokes one person. "Girls just want have fun," writes another.Sania Mirza's sister Anam married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016. In addition to Parineeti Chopra and Farah Khan, her wedding was attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor. South superstar Ram Charan and his wife also attended.Click for more trending news