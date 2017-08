Watch: Pony Gatecrashes Cycling Race And Twitter Is Really Excited

The pony was on the course for nearly a minute before being guided off by a cyclist

Someone get the pony a contract. — Stuart Gregg (@TheDangerStu) August 3, 2017

...then that jerk rider had to ruin it by getting the pony to turn. I was looking forward to lil pony crossing the finish line. — Bunnyfufu84 (@Bunnyfufu84) August 3, 2017

I love this little pony!!! he or she has the heart of champion!! go little pony!! GO! #thebestEVER — Demun (@DEMUNBELL00) August 3, 2017

Hand to God I'd watch bicycle racing if this happened more often and with random animals.



"....aaaaaand here comes the Rhino, Pierre!" — The_Salmon_Mousse (@jumbotron74) August 3, 2017

I tell you what, fair play, holding its own in the peleton!!!!! — bryn thompson (@bryn_thompson) August 3, 2017

The seventh edition of cycling race Tour De Pologne just finished in Poland. But a surprise challenger stumped the riders as a prancing pony briefly joined them in the competition.On Thursday, the pony gatecrashed the sixth stage of the race with just 100 kilometres remaining. The small horse bolted through the group of cyclists, presumably after escaping its stable. The pony was in the race for nearly a minute and at one point, it almost tumbled but managed to make a quick recovery. He was eventually guided off the road by Russian cyclist Roman Maikin.Video of the pony was posted on Twitter by 'Cycling Hub TV' with the caption - "Attack of Pony Gallopin" referring to French cyclist Tony Gallopin.And everyone on Twitter was basically rooting for the pony to win.And it even got a special mention as the "most active rider". No doubts in that!