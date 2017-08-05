Watch: Pony Gatecrashes Cycling Race And Twitter Is Really Excited

"Attack of Pony Gallopin"

Offbeat | Updated: August 05, 2017
The pony was on the course for nearly a minute before being guided off by a cyclist

The seventh edition of cycling race Tour De Pologne just finished in Poland. But a surprise challenger stumped the riders as a prancing pony briefly joined them in the competition.

On Thursday, the pony gatecrashed the sixth stage of the race with just 100 kilometres remaining. The small horse bolted through the group of cyclists, presumably after escaping its stable. The pony was in the race for nearly a minute and at one point, it almost tumbled but managed to make a quick recovery. He was eventually guided off the road by Russian cyclist Roman Maikin.

Video of the pony was posted on Twitter by 'Cycling Hub TV' with the caption - "Attack of Pony Gallopin" referring to French cyclist Tony Gallopin.
 
And everyone on Twitter was basically rooting for the pony to win.
 
And it even got a special mention as the "most active rider". No doubts in that!
 

