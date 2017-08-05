Watch: Pony Gatecrashes Cycling Race And Twitter Is Really Excited

The pony was on the course for nearly a minute before being guided off by a cyclist

Someone get the pony a contract. — Stuart Gregg (@TheDangerStu) August 3, 2017

...then that jerk rider had to ruin it by getting the pony to turn. I was looking forward to lil pony crossing the finish line. — Bunnyfufu84 (@Bunnyfufu84) August 3, 2017

I love this little pony!!! he or she has the heart of champion!! go little pony!! GO! #thebestEVER — Demun (@DEMUNBELL00) August 3, 2017

Hand to God I'd watch bicycle racing if this happened more often and with random animals.



"....aaaaaand here comes the Rhino, Pierre!" — The_Salmon_Mousse (@jumbotron74) August 3, 2017

I tell you what, fair play, holding its own in the peleton!!!!! — bryn thompson (@bryn_thompson) August 3, 2017