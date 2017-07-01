Watch: Passengers Soaked As Ceiling Leaks During Delta Flight

The airline gave them a $100 voucher for the inconvenience

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2017 13:39 IST
114 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: Passengers Soaked As Ceiling Leaks During Delta Flight

Tom McCollough was travelling from Atlanta to Florida on a Delta Air Lines flight on Friday

Highlights

  1. Several passengers were soaked due to a leaky ceiling on a Delta flight
  2. The flight was headed from Atlanta to Florida on Friday
  3. The airline reportedly offered $100 voucher for the inconvenience
Tom McCullough was travelling from Atlanta to Florida on a Delta Air Lines flight on Friday when he got access to the in-flight shower. Except he didn't ask for it and the shower in question was the leaky ceiling. Mr McCollough and several others were forced to sit in their seats during the course of their flight even as water dripped from the plane's ceiling.

Videos from the flight show Mr McCollough holding magazines to direct the water away from him. In the video, the pilot can be heard making the announcement for departure as Mr McCollough cheerfully holds the magazine.

"How much were these tickets, hon?" his wife asks.

"These tickets were for $1,800," he confesses to his wife while still holding the magazines.

The videos of the drippy adventure were then uploaded on Twitter by his son.
 
At least half a dozen passengers were soaked in the flight and since it was a fully booked flight, passengers could not be moved anywhere else.

'He sat there for well over an hour, the flight attendants were made aware of the situation before takeoff,' his son told Daily Mail.
 
The flight crew reportedly didn't take action until the plane began its descent for landing when they just simply stuffed the ceiling with tissue paper.

The airline offered Mr McCollough a $100 voucher for the inconvenience, reported NBC.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

114 Shares
ALSO READGST Is Here. How It Will Impact You In 10 Points
Delta Air LinesVideoceiling leakage

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................