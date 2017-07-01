Watch: Passengers Soaked As Ceiling Leaks During Delta Flight

Highlights
- Several passengers were soaked due to a leaky ceiling on a Delta flight
- The flight was headed from Atlanta to Florida on Friday
- The airline reportedly offered $100 voucher for the inconvenience
Videos from the flight show Mr McCollough holding magazines to direct the water away from him. In the video, the pilot can be heard making the announcement for departure as Mr McCollough cheerfully holds the magazine.
"How much were these tickets, hon?" his wife asks.
"These tickets were for $1,800," he confesses to his wife while still holding the magazines.
The videos of the drippy adventure were then uploaded on Twitter by his son.
Hey @Delta, be glad my father is such a good sport about sitting in water for a whole flight. Water falling from ceiling onto passengers. pic.twitter.com/u3904IYKWc— Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017
Full permission to use all content! Thank you pic.twitter.com/AgEAQjR4kz— Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017
At least half a dozen passengers were soaked in the flight and since it was a fully booked flight, passengers could not be moved anywhere else.
'He sat there for well over an hour, the flight attendants were made aware of the situation before takeoff,' his son told Daily Mail.
Delta flight 801. I have another video too pic.twitter.com/u6ifaTNSJT— Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017
The flight crew reportedly didn't take action until the plane began its descent for landing when they just simply stuffed the ceiling with tissue paper.
The airline offered Mr McCollough a $100 voucher for the inconvenience, reported NBC.
