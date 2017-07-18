Office Left Vandalised, Security Tapes Reveal Unlikely Criminal No arrest has been made so far in the case

An employee walked in on Monday morning to find the front door shattered.



On Monday morning, an employee of Argonics' Inc. in Louisville, USA, walked to find the glass front door of the office shattered. According to 9 News , Greg Cappeart came to work on July 17 to find the shattered door and called the police to report the vandalism. However, upon reviewing the security tapes, he discovered the criminal was... a goat. That's right. Security tapes revealed that an aggressive goat, egged on by his criminal goat buddies, managed to break the glass door before scampering away proudly.The video, shared by Argonics Inc. on YouTube, shows a goat tirelessly ramming the door. "For like 20 minutes he sat and banged on the front door," says Mr Cappeart to the Daily Camera . A gang of goats can be seen loitering in the background. All of them can be seen fleeing the crime scene.Watch the video below:The video has been viewed over 1.7 lakh times on YouTube and has left many chuckling. "Kids these days have no respect for property!" quips one user. "My god this is hilarious and adorable," writes another.No arrest has been made so far in the case and the gang of goats is still on the loose.Click for more trending news