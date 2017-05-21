Watch: Man Puts Out Fire With Bare Hands, Saves Woman's Life

New Delhi: A man is being hailed a hero after he put out a fire and saved a woman during a wedding celebration. A video uploaded yesterday shows a woman's dupatta catching fire during a what appears to be a function. However, as the girl realises that her outfit is on fire and screams, a quick-thinking man present at the venue immediately runs up to her and flings the dupatta away, using just his bare hands. He then stamps out the fire with his feet.
Watch the hair-raising video below:
Fortunately, because of his quick action, nobody was hurt. The woman, who looks shaken, is immediately comforted by her family members.
A version of the video uploaded on Live Leaks has already been viewed over 80,000 times in just one day. Many have praised the young man for his presence of mind, especially as many others around the woman didn't notice the fire.
